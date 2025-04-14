Stitt appoints Supreme Court justice tied to conservative group seeking reform

An Oklahoma Panhandle native will serve on the state’s Supreme Court.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that Travis Jett is the newest member of the Sooner State’s highest court. Stitt explained at a press conference why he chose the attorney who boasts credentials at some of the state's notable law firms.

“I considered the nominees very carefully. My first priority is to appoint individuals who will stay true to the Oklahoma and United States constitution,” said Stitt.

The other finalists suggested by the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission were Donna Lynn Dirickson and Jon Keith Parsley, two district judges.

Jett, who’s never been a judge, invoked his rural background as he introduced himself.

“Growing up on a ranch near Slapout in the Oklahoma Panhandle, I don’t think I would have believed I would be honored with this high responsibility. But here is what I do know: I know the lessons I learned 190 miles northwest of here — things like honesty integrity, humility, fairness — that is what will guide my tenure on the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” said Jett.

The Oklahoma State University and Georgetown grad replaces Justice Yvonne Kauger, who was the first judge ever voted out of the court. Her ouster followed a dark money campaign linked to conservative think tank Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs that’s complained about a “well to the left” judiciary.

OCPA is also monitoring active legislation that would give the governor more power in appointing judges, among other changes.

Jett, who served as an attorney for OCPA, is the fourth justice appointed by Stitt.

