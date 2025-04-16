Oklahoma’s Afghan refugee community in fear as protected status set to expire

Correction: This article was updated to clarify language around possible deportation for Afghans. While temporary protected status for Afghans will expire next month, local groups have worked to help refugees enter the asylum process, which under current law protects from deportation. Some have attained green cards, as well.

Afghan refugees previously welcomed to Oklahoma are in fear as protected status is scheduled to expire next month.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday Afghans no longer meet the criteria for temporary protected status. TPS has been a target for President Donald Trump as he overhauls the country's immigration system.

Aliye Shimi helped resettlement efforts in her role with nonprofit Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry. She says the United States is betraying people who helped it fight the extremist Taliban regime during the 20-year war begun after 9/11.

“How un-American is it? We made you a promise, we brought you over here, we did all this, now just to renege on our promise,’” said Shimi.

Shimi says the Sooner State Afghan community of more than 3,000 is terrified. Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has taken control. Returning home could be a death sentence for refugees who supported the United States.

“So they’re like, 'Are we not supposed to leave our houses? Are we supposed to stay locked in so hopefully someone doesn’t come and pick us up?' What game plan can they have at this point? And they’re grasping and trying to figure out what they can do and where they can go for protection,” said Shimi.

TPS for Afghans will expire May 20. Oklahoma ranked third per capita in resettling Afghan refugees.

