Tulsa libraries CEO: System not in danger from federal cuts

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:53 PM CDT
Tulsa City-County Library is seen Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa City-County Library is seen Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Tulsa City-County Library CEO said the library system is shielded from federal cuts thanks to its exclusively local funding source.

The federal government has started cutting Institute of Museum and Library Services grants in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump last month aimed at reducing the institution’s capacity, according to the American Library Association.

Tulsa City-County Library CEO Kimberly Johnson said the local library system does not take these grants. Instead, the system is solely funded by property and sales taxes.

"We provide programs, we have 26 locations, 24 public branches, about 430 employees, about 7 million circulations through 2024. And so it allows us to continue our business as usual,” Johnson said.

IMLS provided $266.7 million in grants to libraries, museums and related institutions throughout the United States in 2024. They paid for programs such as braille books, tutoring programs and educational packets for homeschool families at local libraries throughout the country, according to the American Library Association.
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan