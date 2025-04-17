Tulsa libraries CEO: System not in danger from federal cuts

The Tulsa City-County Library CEO said the library system is shielded from federal cuts thanks to its exclusively local funding source.

The federal government has started cutting Institute of Museum and Library Services grants in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump last month aimed at reducing the institution’s capacity, according to the American Library Association.

Tulsa City-County Library CEO Kimberly Johnson said the local library system does not take these grants. Instead, the system is solely funded by property and sales taxes.

"We provide programs, we have 26 locations, 24 public branches, about 430 employees, about 7 million circulations through 2024. And so it allows us to continue our business as usual,” Johnson said.

IMLS provided $266.7 million in grants to libraries, museums and related institutions throughout the United States in 2024. They paid for programs such as braille books, tutoring programs and educational packets for homeschool families at local libraries throughout the country, according to the American Library Association.