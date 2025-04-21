© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Bodies of woman, daughter swept away in floodwaters found

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:26 PM CDT
Updated April 21, 2025 at 7:09 PM CDT
First responders prepare to search for a woman and her daughter who were reportedly swept away in floodwaters on Sunday, April 20, 2025, near Leonard.
Bixby Fire Department
First responders have found the bodies of a woman and her daughter who were swept away by floodwaters Sunday afternoon south of Tulsa.

The Bixby Fire Department reports 47-year-old Leila Seyed Faraji and her 7-year-old daughter Rosa Faraji were swept away when floodwaters on private property near Leonard picked up the SUV they were riding in. The father and one daughter in the family were able to get to higher ground.

First responders began their search for the mother and daughter after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reportedly found the mother’s body around 9 a.m. Monday about 300 yards south of first responders’ command center off Highway 64, south of Leonard. OHP later found the daughter’s body after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.
Local & Regional Flooding
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
