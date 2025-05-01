Protestors fearful for immigrants, veterans demonstrate against Trump on May Day

About 200 people protested Donald Trump’s administration Thursday in Tulsa.

At the downtown Federal Building on Boulder Avenue, the crowd waved signs, blasted music, and chanted.

24-year-old Noe Aguilar said he’s worried about his friends and family.

“I’ve had people deported that I knew, for no good reason, other than they fit a description. They look like something someone in power has in their head, who they think doesn’t belong here, for no other reason than they are brown, really,” said Aguilar.

Trump has made sweeping changes to the country’s immigration system. Some of his controversial moves include deporting American citizens hailing from mixed families, deporting a child with Stage 4 cancer, and incarcerating immigrants at a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador.

38-year-old Megan Flud said she’s concerned about her children growing up in a world changed by Trump’s chaotic polices.

“You know, the whole world is so disappointed and hates us, basically. I don’t think he realizes, he’s so narcissistic and he cares so much about himself, he doesn't understand the effects this is going to have later on,” said Flud.

Flud pointed specifically to the cutting of funds for USAID as a concern for diplomacy.

63-year-old Rachel Newhart said she’s fearful about the slashing of medical research funds and public benefits.

“I am a two time breast cancer survivor. My husband is a Vietnam veteran,” said Newhart.

Today, Trump ended a mortgage program that helped veterans victimized by the Department of Veterans Affairs' own mistakes, according to NPR. Trump has also cancelled more than $2 billion in federal research grants since taking office in January.

May Day’s protest was promoted by the activist group 50501 Movement. Another group, Indivisible Tulsa County, is planning a protest in Woodward Park on Saturday. That noon event is being stylized as a “die-in,” where participants will carry headstones they say dramatize the effects of Trump’s policies.

