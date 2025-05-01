© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protestors fearful for immigrants, veterans demonstrate against Trump on May Day

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 1, 2025 at 8:14 PM CDT
Updated May 1, 2025 at 11:16 PM CDT
Protestors gather at downtown Tulsa's Federal Building on May 1, 2025.
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Protestors gather at downtown Tulsa's Federal Building on May 1, 2025.

About 200 people protested Donald Trump’s administration Thursday in Tulsa.

At the downtown Federal Building on Boulder Avenue, the crowd waved signs, blasted music, and chanted.

24-year-old Noe Aguilar said he’s worried about his friends and family.

“I’ve had people deported that I knew, for no good reason, other than they fit a description. They look like something someone in power has in their head, who they think doesn’t belong here, for no other reason than they are brown, really,” said Aguilar.

Trump has made sweeping changes to the country’s immigration system. Some of his controversial moves include deporting American citizens hailing from mixed families, deporting a child with Stage 4 cancer, and incarcerating immigrants at a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador.

38-year-old Megan Flud said she’s concerned about her children growing up in a world changed by Trump’s chaotic polices.

“You know, the whole world is so disappointed and hates us, basically. I don’t think he realizes, he’s so narcissistic and he cares so much about himself, he doesn't understand the effects this is going to have later on,” said Flud.

Flud pointed specifically to the cutting of funds for USAID as a concern for diplomacy.

63-year-old Rachel Newhart said she’s fearful about the slashing of medical research funds and public benefits.

“I am a two time breast cancer survivor. My husband is a Vietnam veteran,” said Newhart.

Today, Trump ended a mortgage program that helped veterans victimized by the Department of Veterans Affairs' own mistakes, according to NPR. Trump has also cancelled more than $2 billion in federal research grants since taking office in January.

May Day’s protest was promoted by the activist group 50501 Movement. Another group, Indivisible Tulsa County, is planning a protest in Woodward Park on Saturday. That noon event is being stylized as a “die-in,” where participants will carry headstones they say dramatize the effects of Trump’s policies.
Tags
Local & Regional President Donald Trump
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell