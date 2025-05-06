Cherokee, Muscogee nations return with summer food benefits

The Cherokee and Muscogee nations are once again promoting summer food benefits.

The tribes are offering $120 per qualifying child for groceries. Eligible children receive or are qualified for free or reduced lunches. Families on other certain public benefits also qualify.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says his tribe is currently accepting applications and giving out the money on a rolling basis.

"For all the big talk that I hear about the high cost of groceries and inflation, I don’t see much action on it. This is a way to take action to help people who are hurt the most by our rising grocery costs and inflation," Hoskin said.

The Muscogee Nation is distributing payments to qualifying families starting June 1. Muscogee human services secretary Carmen Tecumseh Williams says the tribe will send families who are currently on free or reduced lunches information

Williams said the Muscogee Nation helped roughly 96,000 youth last summer.

"It’s been such a fabulous program for those children and those families that truly, during the summers, there’s a need. There’s a need for that benefit due to food insecurities," said Williams.

Tulsa area residents can visit the OKSEBT website to see if they qualify for the assistance. Applications for EBT assistance are also available on the website.