TU President Brad Carson to step down

Today, The University of Tulsa announced the retirement of Brad Carson, the university’s 21st president. Carson notified the board of trustees of his intention to step down effective May 31 to lead two organizations focused on responsible policymaking on artificial intelligence.

“The trustees thank President Carson for his four years of service to the university,” said Marcia MacLeod, chair of the governing board. “On behalf of the UTulsa community, the entire board wishes him continued success.”

The board will name an interim president in the coming weeks and has great confidence in the university leadership team that remains in place. During Carson’s tenure, UTulsa increased enrollment, expanded its academic offerings, and created an Honors College with a nationally recognized Great Books program.

“Leading The University of Tulsa has been a tremendous honor, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past four years,” said Carson. “But I believe artificial intelligence is the most important issue confronting the world today, and I want to be involved in shaping global norms and governance structures around this world-changing technology. I am grateful for my time at TU surrounded by outstanding faculty, incredible students, dedicated staff, and hugely supportive alumni.”

MacLeod added, “The board strongly believes in the power of this university to drive innovation, encourage exploration of complex ideas and create stronger communities through service. As we move forward together, we are guided by our shared commitment to academic excellence, student success, financial stewardship and service to our community.”

