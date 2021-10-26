-
Officials said because TU is a federal contractor, it must comply with an executive order President Joe Biden issued in early September requiring COVID vaccination for federal employees, contractors and others.
-
Oklahoma, as you might've heard, is welcoming more Afghan refugees than any state in the US other than California and Texas. How many of these refugees…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29 on Saturday night.Bryson Powers…
-
From engineering to philosophy, the University of Tulsa is now guaranteeing students they will find a job.The ‘CaneCareers Job Placement Guarantee is for…
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s big day put him amid elite company in the Ohio State record book, and it couldn’t have…
-
Today we hear from a medical professional whose work is having a profound impact on the wider realms of continuing and professional education. Our guest…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, which is, per its website, a "multi-institutional collaborative effort to…
-
On the heels of ransomware attacks hitting a pipeline company, a meatpacker and even the City of Tulsa, the University of Tulsa is expanding its…
-
University of Tulsa sports venues will be at full capacity again starting this fall, including 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium.Chapman stadium was capped…
-
The University of Tulsa officially welcomed its new president on Thursday.Former Oklahoma congressman and U.S. defense official Brad Carson is now at the…