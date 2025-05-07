New management brings big changes to Tulsa’s public golf courses

The City of Tulsa’s Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses are already seeing major upgrades under new management.

Nick Sidorakis, who took over operations just over a month ago, has focused on improving course conditions and lowering costs. “The previous management group didn’t make any improvements to the facilities,” Sidorakis said. “They didn’t improve any of the golf course conditioning. It was just, open the doors and run it.”

More than 40 bunkers have already been improved, and prices for a round of golf have been reduced. At a Tulsa Parks and Recreation meeting this week, Sidorakis described Mohawk Park as the “red-headed stepchild” of Tulsa’s golf system but said that’s about to change.

“We’re making an investment into the fairways, the conditioning and laying $100,000 worth of sod out there,” he said. “So, yeah, and we’re going to be able to irrigate it. So, the investment holds up.”

The new sod and irrigation pump for Mohawk were paid for through private donations. Sidorakis brings decades of experience to the role, having served as general manager of the Southern Hills Country Club for nearly 30 years.