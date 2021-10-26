-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29 on Saturday night.Bryson Powers…
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s big day put him amid elite company in the Ohio State record book, and it couldn’t have…
-
Some sports parks are getting new scoreboards.Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee says the county came to an agreement with company Youth…
-
Tulsa’s pro soccer team will wear patches celebrating Greenwood’s history and future this season.FC Tulsa announced Tuesday all its 2021 jerseys will…
-
University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins collected his latest award on Thursday.In a private ceremony, Collins was presented with the Bronko Nagurski…
-
Junior forward Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double Friday as the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is journalist and author Larry Olmsted, who tells us about his latest book, "Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier,…
-
The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after…
-
In late 2015, Zac Easter, a young man from a small town in Iowa, took his own life. The reason? According to the many journals and detailed writings that…
-
The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season will begin next week, on the 23rd -- and, looking on the bright side, **some** baseball this summer…