Tulsa welcomes 17 new U.S. citizens amid contentious immigration climate

Tulsa welcomed 17 people as new American citizens Thursday morning at city hall.

The newly naturalized citizens, representing 12 countries of origin, swore their oaths in the city council chambers packed with family and friends to cheer them on.

Mayor Monroe Nichols welcomed the city’s newest Americans with excitement.

“As we think about what it means to be an American citizen, it means bringing all that you are from all the places from which you came and bringing that here,” Nichols said.

Grace Davis, who was born in the Philippines, was relieved to finally become a citizen.

“After everything I’ve been through for a very long time, now, I’m happy because everything’s done,” Davis said.

Immigrants to the U.S. face a number of formal steps to become citizens, in addition to a plethora of bureaucracy .

Immigration has been a contentious topic in the country for years and there’s no shortage of news about immigration policy under the Trump administration.

Last month, President Trump said his administration was exploring the possibility of detaining U.S. citizens and sending them to prisons in El Salvador.

When asked if she had any fears or apprehensions about her newly attained citizenship, Davis said she wasn't worried. She said naturalized citizens who came to the U.S. legally shouldn’t have to worry about the current immigration climate.

“If you came here legally,” she said, “you don’t have anything to fear.”

Gustavo Cuyan Quesada is from Guatemala. He expressed sympathy for those struggling to obtain citizenship.

“I do believe that the news about immigration in this country is concerning,” he said.

“Because we know that there are many people who don’t have the opportunity to obtain legal documents to live here. However, I believe that things will gradually work themselves out.”

The 17 new citizens were encouraged by city officials to register to vote at city hall immediately after taking their oaths.