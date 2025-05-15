Syntax in the city: celebrated grammar maven to visit Tulsa

A grammar maven and a documentary chronicling her adventures both come to Tulsa this weekend.

The documentary “Rebel with a Clause” is about one woman, a table and grammatical queries from people across the nation.

The focus of the documentary, Ellen Jovin, told KWGS she wanted to bring her grammar discussions from online groups to in person.

“It just seemed like too much computer time, so I thought I would move my grammar life to the streets,” Jovin said.

Jovin, a self-described “grammar nerd,” authored the book “Rebel with a Clause” in 2022. The book became a documentary when Brandt Johnson decided to film Jovin at the grammar table.

The filmmaker became enthralled with the interactions taking place from a nearby park bench.

“It was so engaging, compelling, and entertaining to watch,” Johnson said. “I just felt I needed to start filming.”

The most common topic of discussion at the grammar table is the Oxford comma.

“It's funny that this little, tiny dot—very minuscule spatially—but it has a big place in Americans’ heads,” Jovin said. “It's an American grammar obsession.”

The Oxford comma, also known as the serial comma, is used when listing things before and, or, or nor.

Jovin brings her grammar table to Gathering Place Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

The documentary plays at Circle Cinema later that night.