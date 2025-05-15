© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syntax in the city: celebrated grammar maven to visit Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT
Ellen Jovin waits at her grammar table
Circle Cinema
Ellen Jovin waits at her grammar table

A grammar maven and a documentary chronicling her adventures both come to Tulsa this weekend.

The documentary “Rebel with a Clause” is about one woman, a table and grammatical queries from people across the nation.

The focus of the documentary, Ellen Jovin, told KWGS she wanted to bring her grammar discussions from online groups to in person.

“It just seemed like too much computer time, so I thought I would move my grammar life to the streets,” Jovin said.

Jovin, a self-described “grammar nerd,” authored the book “Rebel with a Clause” in 2022. The book became a documentary when Brandt Johnson decided to film Jovin at the grammar table.

The filmmaker became enthralled with the interactions taking place from a nearby park bench.

“It was so engaging, compelling, and entertaining to watch,” Johnson said. “I just felt I needed to start filming.”

The most common topic of discussion at the grammar table is the Oxford comma.

“It's funny that this little, tiny dot—very minuscule spatially—but it has a big place in Americans’ heads,” Jovin said. “It's an American grammar obsession.”

The Oxford comma, also known as the serial comma, is used when listing things before and, or, or nor.

Jovin brings her grammar table to Gathering Place Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

The documentary plays at Circle Cinema later that night.
Tags
Local & Regional Arts and CultureIndie Films
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt