Arts and Culture

Philbrook Museum of Art will host an exhibition next year featuring works of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her partner, Diego Rivera. "Frida Kahlo, Diego…
Tulsa voter-approved sales tax funding used last year to help organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic are going back to their original purpose: grants…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Carolyn Sickles, the Executive Director of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, or TAF, which is an arts-and-community-focused project of…
We are pleased to welcome Mark Dolph back to StudioTulsa. He's Curator of History at Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. He tells us about an exciting new…
The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a financial strain on arts organizations, including Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center.The PAC management team projects…
Arts nonprofits in Tulsa financially strained by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon have access to thousands of dollars in recovery grants.The Tulsa City…
A City of Tulsa grant program for artists that was about to start taking applications will likely become a loan program temporarily to help organizations…
Applications may open up as soon as next Friday for $2.25 million in arts funding Tulsa voters approved in the 2016 Vision package.The Tulsa Arts…