Some Tulsans show ‘solidarity’ with Los Angeles as Trump sends in Marines

About 50 Tulsans took to the street outside city hall Monday to decry the policies of President Donald Trump.

Specifically, demonstrators were concerned about the situation in Los Angeles, where police have broken up large protests intended to draw attention to workplace immigration raids. The 47th president continues his aggressive push to deport as many people as possible.

Against the wishes of California’s governor, Trump ordered the National Guard to respond in Los Angeles. More recently, he called upon the Marine Corps. The Associated Press reports 700 Marines have been deployed.

Melissa Ball is in her late 60’s. She said the use of the military is shocking.

“It’s the most abuse of power he has done so far,” said Ball.

Personally, Ball said she’s concerned about her financial future. Trump has imposed chaotic tariff schemes that have roiled markets worldwide.

“I share a car now instead of having my own because I'm fearful to replace it. I might not be able to make my house payment if I have a car payment. Things like that. And the price of food is outrageous. I do what I can to make it and get by. It’s tough,” said Ball.

34-year-old Ashton Harward echoed Ball’s concerns.

“We've had stagnant wages since the 70’s and they haven’t grown. And the corporate wages have gone up 1,000% or some odd, and our wages have gone up 18%. Trump’s made it worse, and it’s very glaring, and he’s a polarizing figure who’s brought it out. He’s the face of evil government. What's affected me mostly and what I see here with people is we don’t have any money,” said Harward.

Boosters say Trump is decisively solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.

The weekend is likely to bring more tensions as protests are planned nationwide for June 14, the president’s 79th birthday.

