Hern votes to claw back foreign aid, public media funds

Tulsa’s U.S. Representative for the 1st Congressional District, Kevin Hern, voted in favor of President Donald Trump’s rescission request Thursday.

The request now moves on to the Senate. If passed, it would claw back $9 billion in total already appropriated. Most of the funds were approved for foreign aid entities like USAID, while $1.1 billion was approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds public radio and TV stations, including KWGS.

According to a new release, Hern said the vote was not an easy choice, but “a country that’s $37 trillion in debt needs to make tough fiscal decisions.”

“We’re never going to right this ship without making tough decisions, which is why I’m thankful for the stalwart leadership of President Donald Trump,” Hern said via his statement.

A few House Republicans voted against the rescission request, leading to a slim majority approving the measure.