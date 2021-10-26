Lori Decter Wright

-
Tulsa Elected Officials Ask For Help Getting Residents Out Of 'Third-World' Conditions At ApartmentsThe plight of more than 100 families at a south Tulsa apartment complex has caught the attention of local elected officials.Vista Shadow Mountain got on…
Tulsa County’s active COVID-19 infections are at a record high, but the Tulsa City Council’s working group on the pandemic said on Wednesday no new…
Tulsa Returns Several Elected Officials to Office, But City Council District 5 Chooses New CouncilorTulsans returned several elected officials to office on Tuesday, but not all of them.Oklahoma House Democrats Denise Brewer, Meloyde Blancett and Melissa…
The City of Tulsa is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt for a moratorium on evictions through July 25.The request is being made through a joint resolution with…
The field is set for Tulsa’s municipal elections in August.Seven men are running for mayor against incumbent G.T. Bynum, including three black men with…