Tulsans gather to hear immigration stories

A Tulsa-based nonprofit is working to reshape how Oklahomans think about immigration through personal stories.

ACTION Tulsa (Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods), a faith-based nonprofit, hosted its third “Who Is My Neighbor?” workshop Sunday at Fellowship Lutheran Church.

The event aims to deepen understanding around the immigrant experience in Oklahoma and empower attendees to support immigrant communities through advocacy, storytelling, and education.

Among the stories shared was that of Oscar Guillen Arauz, a Honduran immigrant and first-generation college graduate in 2022 who now works for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

“In a way, it doesn't feel like it was just me that graduated,” said Guillen Arauz. “It was both she and I. It was our family. It wasn't just my accomplishment. It would be selfish for me to say it was just me. It was everyone who helped support me up to that point in life.”

Guillen Arauz gave an emotional speech about the journey his mother made to get him to the United States. He recalled her walking across the desert for days after handing him off to a "coyote," a person who smuggles migrants across borders.

The 17-year-old coyote had no cell phone service and no outside help. The group Oscar’s mom was in endured hunger and dehydration

“She walked. He had a cell phone, but he had no service, so help wasn't coming,” Guillen Arauz said. “They walked for days through the desert, first running out of food and then running out of water. They had to resort to drinking water out of black puddles on the ground.”

After arriving in the U.S., Guillen Arauz went on to graduate from Furman University with an asian studies degree. The polyglot speaks and studies multiple languages including Korean, Japanese, English and Spanish. After graduating he worked for the national fellowship program at Venture for America.

During his time working with the group in Tulsa, Guillen Arauz helped secure over $100 million in funding for Tulsa Innovation Labs.

“I think when people hear stories like mine, they can’t help but care,” he told KWGS after the event. “This isn’t about politics…it’s about humanity.”

The event also shared data, including that undocumented immigrants contributed nearly $230 million in tax revenue to Oklahoma in 2022.

Organizers say the goal is to inspire action through stats and stories.

Their next event is scheduled for Sept. 20.