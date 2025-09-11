Superintendent: School mascot images may change, not names

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday night to adopt a new policy prohibiting the district from approving mascots and school imagery “that may reasonably be perceived as offensive, culturally insensitive, or perpetuating stereotypes.” The policy disallows any use of human mascots.

The board voted to review the imagery used for the Daniel Webster Middle & High School “Warriors” and the Central High School “Braves.”

Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson clarified that the board is not changing the names of the schools’ mascots. Only the visual representations are up for revision.

“I think I may have stated it… three or four times last board meeting,” Johnson said. “The recommendation is to not change the name “Central Braves” nor “Webster Warriors.’”

The new policy was met with polarizing responses.

“This is not simply a mascot to us,” said Susan Coman, who said she’s a Webster alumna. “It’s a connection to our history, our families and the generations who walked the halls before us.”

Teresa Parker, who said she is a Kiowa Tribe member and a former TPS teacher, broke down describing bullying she experienced in school.

“This is the type of behavior that happens when people reduce our native children to being a caricature, either in media or just as a mascot,” she said.

“The image of Native American mascots is a colonized image,” said Nico Berlin via phone. Berlin said she’s a recent TPS graduate and a member of the Choctaw Nation.

“These mascots don’t honor my heritage, these mascots erase our humanity as we amalgamate into a doll for your football games.”

Many speakers at the previous board meeting on Aug. 18 accused the board of introducing the new policy without consulting local tribal nations.

Shari Williams, TPS’ Indian education coordinator, said that accusation is wrong. Williams said Dr. Johnson met with leaders of various tribes, including the Osage, Cherokee and Muscogee nations about the change.

“This past summer, we did sit down and have a conversation with the Kiowa Tribe and they are in support of Dr. Johnson and the steps she is taking,” Williams said.

Two community outreach sessions, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, will engage the public on the process for choosing any new imagery.