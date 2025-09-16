First responders, other professionals talk compassionate communication in mental illness support

Mental health professionals, first responders, and caregivers gathered at the University of Oklahoma Tulsa campus this week to learn how to better support people living with mental health conditions that have been on the rise the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session focused on helping participants learn how to build trust with people who have severe mental illness, especially those who don’t believe they’re sick, a condition known as anosognosia.

Anosognosia can affect people that suffer from severe mental illnesses which include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The LEAP method, Listen, Empathize, Agree, and Partner, was developed from Amador’s own experience trying to help his brother Henry who had schizophrenia and believed nothing was wrong.

Amador said it’s important to be compassionate and understanding when someone doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong with them.

“They're not being difficult. They're not in denial,” he said. “This is another symptom of the brain disorder, just like a delusion or a hallucination,”

Amador compared learning the LEAP method to learning a new language. A language that takes roughly a month to learn.

LEAP focuses on reflective listening that lets the person in need know you are hearing what they’re saying.

“To break the cycle of hospitalization, of homelessness, we need to engage people. We need to build relationships,” Amador said. “Befriending people and gaining their trust is the key to breaking the revolving door of homelessness, criminalization and hospitalization.”

Sarah Smith was one of the people who attended the presentation. She was enthralled by Amador’s book, “I Am Not Sick. I Don’t Need Help!”

“Every page I related to,” Smith said of the clinical psychologist’s book. “I have a loved one that suffers from severe mental illness, and it's been quite a journey.”

Smith has been estranged from her sister and during the Q&A session with Amador she asked how to reach back out.

Amador suggested writing a note and leading with an apology.

“I've been confused on what direction to go on,” Smith said after the LEAP presentation. “I do have hope again after hearing Amador.”