Groups opposing Trump band together for protest in east Tulsa

A handful of local groups opposing the Trump administration met Wednesday for a protest in east Tulsa.

About three dozen people gathered to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement's round-up of immigrants and other presidential maneuvers. The young organizer who wanted to stay anonymous said several groups are working together.

“So we have Tulsa Fights Fascism, we have the Tulsa Latinos Unidos, 50501, and then Indivisible. Those are kind of the major groups here doing stuff.”

Other smaller groups were present too like Young Democratic Socialists of America. 23-year-old Daniel Geary, who is a senior at University of Tulsa, said protestors getting together is the best form of opposition to Trump’s legal challenges.

“I think administratively they keep dipping their toes in the water, and they keep succeeding, and it keeps progressively building up and eroding our rights away. So the best thing we can do is organize together and make a difference,” said Geary.

The evening featured a handful of speakers and calls for more action.

The groups said social media sites like Reddit are a good way to keep up with protests.

