© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Groups opposing Trump band together for protest in east Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published September 18, 2025 at 8:17 AM CDT
A protestor carries the flag of Mexico on Thursday, September 17, 2025 at a protest in east Tulsa opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
A protestor carries the flag of Mexico on Thursday, September 17, 2025 at a protest in east Tulsa opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A handful of local groups opposing the Trump administration met Wednesday for a protest in east Tulsa.

About three dozen people gathered to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement's round-up of immigrants and other presidential maneuvers. The young organizer who wanted to stay anonymous said several groups are working together.

“So we have Tulsa Fights Fascism, we have the Tulsa Latinos Unidos, 50501, and then Indivisible. Those are kind of the major groups here doing stuff.”

Other smaller groups were present too like Young Democratic Socialists of America. 23-year-old Daniel Geary, who is a senior at University of Tulsa, said protestors getting together is the best form of opposition to Trump’s legal challenges.

“I think administratively they keep dipping their toes in the water, and they keep succeeding, and it keeps progressively building up and eroding our rights away. So the best thing we can do is organize together and make a difference,” said Geary.

The evening featured a handful of speakers and calls for more action.

The groups said social media sites like Reddit are a good way to keep up with protests.
Tags
Local & Regional President Donald TrumpImmigration Law
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell