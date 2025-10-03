Chapman Green facelift aims to serve growing residential community downtown

Chapman Green, a two-acre park just off Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa, is about to undergo a major transformation.

Nearly two decades after its original dedication, the park has begun to show its age with a broken fountain, uneven walkways, worn-out grass, and increasing issues with pet waste. But as the neighborhood around it experiences rapid residential growth, community leaders say now is the time to reinvest in one of downtown’s most visible public spaces.

The $1.3 million renovation is being led by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership in collaboration with the City of Tulsa and landscape architecture firm PDG. Funding includes $1 million from the Public Realm Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, with the remaining $300,000 expected to come from private donations.

“This part of downtown is quickly changing into our fastest growing neighborhood, welcoming more people and families,” said Emily Scott, director of planning and vitality at the Downtown Tulsa Partnership. “So, we need to make their neighborhood park a nice place to be.”

Scott says fundraising for the private portion is already underway. “We’ve already started having conversations with funders, including the Chapman Foundation, who funded the park to begin with,” she said. “So hopefully here in a couple months, we can get those commitments rustled up.”

Downtown Tulsa Partnership A rendering of the dog run which is one of the improvements expected to be completed at Chapman Green by 2027

Among the improvements planned are a new dedicated dog run to reduce pet waste on the central lawn, ambient string lighting to enhance evening events and safety, and the removal of the broken fountain, which will be replaced by a large heritage tree with surrounding seating and landscaping.

The project will also address aging infrastructure like shifting pavers and improve accessibility with new pathways around the park’s core green space.

The amphitheater area will be upgraded with new shade sails, improved back-of-stage features, and space for storing movable furniture, allowing the park to better support weekly events like the Midweek Market, as well as seasonal festivals and performances. The renovation will also explore adding a play area with interactive, climbable art geared toward children and families.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 and will take approximately nine to twelve months to complete.

During that time, the popular Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market will be temporarily relocated or scaled down while the park is under construction.