Updated July 18, 7:40 a.m. The City of Tulsa is now the proud owner of 30 undeveloped acres near 71st Street and U.S. 169, land that will eventually be…
Some monuments to veterans are moving. At a press conference today, officials announced that Veterans Park will be moving to Centennial Park. One reason…
Two local parks are seeing changes.Centennial Park at 6th and Peoria will be renamed Veterans Park, and what was Veterans Park will be called Dream Keeper…
Some sports parks are getting new scoreboards.Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee says the county came to an agreement with company Youth…
Tulsa Parks is hosting a series of workshops meant to engage community members in the development of recreation program pricing."Tulsa Parks has engaged…
Anna America, Tulsa's Parks & Rec Director, Talks About Recent Public-Opinion Surveys It's ConductedOur guest on ST is Anna America, the Chief of Culture and Recreation & Parks Director for the City of Tulsa. The Tulsa Parks Department recently presented…
Tulsa Parks on Thursday evening will present findings and results from public opinion surveys conducted regarding its master plan. "We recently conducted…
The City of Tulsa Parks Department held nine public feedback sessions last month to find out what residents think will make their parks better.So, what…
Animal welfare officers lack the legal authority to enforce a City of Tulsa ordinance requiring dogs to be on leash within parks.That came to light at a…
The Tulsa Park and Recreation Department will spend October soliciting citizen input and participation with a series of surveys and online community…