Muscogee Nation opens traffic court in Jenks

Tulsans needing to handle a Muscogee Nation traffic ticket are getting a break with the opening of the tribe’s first local traffic court.

The court at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks makes it easier for tribal members who previously had to travel to the main courthouse in Okmulgee.

Officials say the new court at 1000 Riverwalk Terrace will ease the burden on both residents and officers.

Since the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling affirming the tribe’s reservation boundaries, traffic cases have surged from fewer than 200 in 2020 to more than 2,200, according to Tulsa World. The number is expected to keep rising following agreements with Tulsa and Okmulgee to route all traffic citations involving tribal members to tribal court.

The Jenks traffic court will meet monthly, with a separate docket for DUI cases.

