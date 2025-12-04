Zach Bryan to hold concerts at University of Tulsa next year

Zach Bryan will return to Tulsa for two shows on April 3 and 4.

The concerts will be held at the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium. University leaders say the shows are an exciting chance to highlight the campus and bring major entertainment to the city.

TU has been working to host more big events, including a 2023 concert with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper.

Tickets for Zach Bryan’s show go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. We must note, TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS but has no say in the station’s editorial process.

