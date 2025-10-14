Tulsa celebrates Native American Day with messages of unity and tribal sovereignty

Tulsa celebrated Native American Day on Monday with its ninth annual event at Dream Keepers Park.

The event honors the history, culture and ongoing impact of Oklahoma’s 39 federally recognized tribes.

This year’s theme, “From Trails to Triumph,” honors the strength, perseverance and cultural successes of Native peoples throughout history and today, according to a city press release.

The national holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day, was formally recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021 to be celebrated alongside Columbus Day.

Last week, in a proclamation, former President Donald Trump praised Christopher Columbus as a “hero of Western civilization.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. used his remarks to emphasize tribal sovereignty while sharply criticizing Columbus.

“Long before any Europeans, 500 years ago, got lost and thought they discovered somebody, long before anyone ever heard of the United States, long before anyone ever invented the state of Oklahoma, Native peoples were governing themselves just fine on this continent,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also praised Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols for his willingness to work with tribes since taking office nearly a year ago.

“I don't have to hear it from him, I just have to see what he does,” Hoskin said. “He believes that in this city, everybody counts, and everybody's included, including Indigenous peoples.”

While acknowledging that “this isn’t the easiest time to serve in office,” Nichols delivered a unifying message.

“When we stick together, we prioritize unity and we prioritize community and we prioritize investment in the future, there's nothing but amazing things that await us,” Nichols said.

Nichols has previously clashed with Gov. Kevin Stitt over tribal sovereignty. In June, he finalized a settlement agreement with the Muscogee Nation stemming from a 2023 lawsuit accusing the city of prosecuting traffic tickets against Native motorists.

Gov. Stitt later sued Nichols, the city and Police Chief Dennis Larsen over the agreement, which defers criminal jurisdiction to the Muscogee Nation.

Cherokee Elder Winnie Guess Perdue was the grand marshal for the Native American Day parade.

Perdue was an inspiration for Native women in dance and helped pave the way for younger generations.

She spoke at the event, recalling advice from her father before she left for college.

“You will always walk in two worlds,” he told her, referring to life on the tribal reservation and in the United States. “And he was right.”

Near the end of her speech, she called on the audience to become “culture keepers,” individuals who pass down history and customs to future generations.

“It is a job worth having," She said. "It does bring us together in unity,”