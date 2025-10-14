Halloween Events in Northeast Oklahoma

The weather is getting cooler, pumpkin spice can be found almost anywhere, and stores have costumes out and ready to go...spooky season is here! Personally, I am a huge fan of Halloween. Not only because of the things I just mentioned, it's also a fun way to spend time with your family and community. Luckily, Northeast Oklahoma is filled with opportunities to get in the Halloween spirit.

This month, let's check out some of Our Town's spooky season events!

Falloween Family Fest Flyer/Image via the Falloween Family Fest Facebook Event Page

FALLOWEEN FAMILY FEST

Halloween celebrations kick off in Northeast Oklahoma this Friday in Sand Springs for the Falloween Family Fest! This is a free event and will be held at the Case Community Center starting at 6pm. This celebration offers many activities -- including games, candy, costumes, and more!

During this two hour event, you and the family can find fun games to play, Halloween inflatables that the kids can jump around on, and a costume contest where you can score a prize! There will be plenty of trick-or-treat spots to grab candy as well. Enjoy spooky music, photo ops to grab, and be prepared for anything lurking in the shadows...

A unique activity is included in this event thanks to the Astronomy Club of Tulsa. They'll have telescopes set up outside, giving everyone the chance to view the stars and spot the planet Saturn! There's so much to explore in this event, so make sure to get there as early as you can to enjoy it all.

Brookside BooHaha 2024/Image via the Boohaha in Brookside Facebook Page

BROOKSIDE BOOHAHA

The Brookside neighborhood in Tulsa is where you can find the popular annual BooHaHa Halloween event! This celebration stretches across Peoria, filling the street up with food, candy, costume contests, and more! BooHaha 2025 will be held this Saturday starting at 9am.

There are multiple activities going on for the kiddos like face painting, crafts, and inflatables! They'll have the chance to play fun games and can participate in trick-or-treating for their candy needs. There's also a kids costume contest AND a pet costume contest with winning prizes available! Interested in exploring vendors? You can find them in the Ace Hardware parking lot.

At 11am, the main event will take place - the legendary parade! The parade will move northbound from 45th street to 33rd street on Peoria. You'll see organizations and groups across the Tulsa metro in costumes and festive vehicles. With all of these activities that are offered -- BooHaha is a great Halloween event for family fun!

Spooktacular on Route 66 2024/Image via the Tulsa Market District Facebook Page

SPOOKTACULAR ON ROUTE 66

The well known Spooktacular on Route 66 happens this year on Saturday, October 25th! Grab friends and family, get dressed up, and head over to the Tulsa Market District from 10am-1pm to check out some trick-or-treating spots and explore the area. Catch live performances and check out the face painting, pony rides, and more! This event is free to attend and is welcome to all ages.

Spooktacular on Route 66 also has a few photo op spots to grab some pictures with your group. Along with trick-or-treating, it gives you the chance to explore some of the local businesses in the area. And, because of the great location, there's plenty of opportunities to grab lunch! This event is a great way to enjoy all of the spooky season activities, while connecting with the Tulsa community.

Costume Contest at Bixby's Hallow(themed) Party/Image via the Bixby's Hallow-themed Party Facebook Page

BIXBY'S ANNUAL HALLOW(THEMED) PARTY

After stopping at Spooktacular on Saturday, October 25th, head over to downtown Bixby for the annual Hallow(themed) party! From 4-7pm, this community event will feature a variety of spooky season activities for you to explore. There will also be live entertainment, caricature drawings, and carnival rides -- making this a true family event for everyone.

Trick-or-treating, games, inflatables, and face painting are here for the kiddos to enjoy as you walk around the heart of downtown. There's also hayrides and pony rides offered at this event. If you have an appetite that candy won't fix, there are plenty of food trucks to get a bite from!

This event also features a competitive costume contest with the chance to win a special prize. There's also a special gift for the first 100 costume contest entries -- a party swag bag! This celebration is a great family-friendly event for all ages to participate and enjoy.

Safety Spooktacular 2024/Image the Broken Arrow Police Department Facebook Page

SAFETY SPOOKTACULAR

Another Halloween event taking place on Saturday, October 25th is the annual Safety Spooktacular in Broken Arrow! This celebration is hosted by the Broken Arrow Police Department and will be from 5-9pm in the Rose District. This event provides all of the family-friendly Halloween festivities while being able to connect with the Broken Arrow community.

Safety Spooktacular will have a variety of vendors to check out while taking the kiddos around to trick-or-treat for some candy. While walking around, you can stop to check out the live entertainment while you visit. There will be on stage performances from Oklahoma Performing Arts, and live music featuring the band "The Hi-Fi Hillbillies."

Inflatables, costume contests, and more will be available to get in the Halloween spirit for the entire family! This event helps community reach engagement with the Broken Arrow Police Department and the Broken Arrow Fire Department. They will be in attendance, giving BA's law enforcement the chance to connect with neighborhood families and provide information on public safety.