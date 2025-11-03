Organizers share 'a lot of enthusiasm' as signature gathering for open primaries kicks off

Tulsans may see groups of signature gatherers around town until January.

The coalition "Vote Yes 836" is canvassing in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City for 90 days hoping to get State Question 836 on the ballot, which would open the state's primaries so that anyone of any party affiliation can vote for first-round candidates.

"We have a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. It's just a lot of grassroots support and everyone is very excited for it," said Caedmon Brooks, project coordinator for Oklahoma United, the nonprofit that helped launch the state question initiative.

Organizers need to get more than 172,000 signatures by Jan. 28 in order to get SQ 836 on the next ballot.

Brooks said he doesn't agree with various arguments against open primaries, including the idea that it would water down partisan races.

"So, really, it's just about representation... or, taxation without representation. Let's make sure everyone has a chance to participate in what they're paying for," he said.

Supporters of closed primaries argue that party members should have the most say in their own leadership.