FAA flight cuts hit Tulsa as air traffic controllers work without pay during shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration began cutting flights at major airports last week as the government shutdown continues to strain federal operations nationwide.

Air traffic controllers, who are classified as essential federal employees, are working without pay and cannot legally strike or coordinate absences. Despite those restrictions, staffing shortages have caused flight cancellations and delays across the country.

“It’s not a secret that when, during government shutdown, the staffing goes down for whatever reason,” said Terry Daniel, air traffic control program coordinator at Tulsa Community College. “I don’t want to speculate, but the sick leave usage goes up.”

Daniel, who has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, said the controllers he’s spoken with remain committed to their jobs even as paychecks are halted.

“They’re weathering the storm,” Daniel said. “We’ve had people that have been in the FAA for 10 years, and they’re well prepared, all the way up to people that’s just been in a few months. It’s not anything that they’re willing to say, 'Okay, I’m going to go do another job.'”

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump posted on social media, saying, “Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW. Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially docked.”

Oklahoma’s U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin co-sponsored the Keep America Flying Act in October, legislation introduced by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that would have ensured continued funding for essential FAA and TSA employees during the shutdown. A companion bill was introduced in the House, though most Republican members were not in Washington, D.C., when it was filed.

Two United Airlines flights were cancelled Tuesday at Tulsa's airport and four United Airlines flights are cancelled Wednesday.

Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins recommended in the Tulsa World that travelers contact airlines, not the airport, when checking on cancellations.

Public Radio Tulsa reached out to the FAA and NATCA, the air traffic controllers union, but did not receive a response.

The Senate passed a bill Monday night that would end what has become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The measure now heads to the House, which could vote as early as Wednesday to reopen the government.