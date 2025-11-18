© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Mayor forms new coalition to improve Tulsans' health outcomes

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:34 AM CST
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols (left, standing) addresses the first meeting of the Mayor's Health Coalition on Thursday, November 13, 2025.
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols (left, standing) addresses the first meeting of the Mayor's Health Coalition on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

City officials say they are looking to improve residents’ overall health and quality of care.

On Thursday, the newly formed Mayor’s Health Coalition met at the central branch of the Tulsa City-County Library.

“This is not the first time we’ve all gotten together and started to think about this kind of stuff," Mayor Monroe Nichols said," but I do hope that we take this opportunity where it might be just a little bit different.”

The coalition is championed by Dr. Jabraan Pasha, Tulsa’s first chief health officer.

Dozens of representatives from health care providers and community organizations are part of the working group.

In August, the mayor announced the creation of the city’s first ever Office of Health and Well-Being, led by Pasha.
