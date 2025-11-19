TPS unveils draft of nearly $600M bond proposal for 2026

Tulsa Public Schools unveiled a draft $589.8 million bond package proposal to the district's Board of Education Monday night that's tentatively slated to be on the ballot on April 7, 2026.

The package would consist of four distinct funding groups:

$192.9 million for curriculum materials, fine arts programming, college/career programs and other student opportunities.

$269.7 million for school renovations, ADA compliance, maintenance and child nutrition.

$103.7 million for technology, including cyber security.

$23.5 million for transportation, including bus driver's education.

"We've historically used bond funds to help solve community concerns," said TPS Chief Strategy Officer Sean Berkstresser during a presentation to the board.

The bond proposal was developed by Tulsa's Citizen Bond Development Committee (CBDC), chaired by Emily Hall, a senior advisor at the mayor's office.

"This bond benefits students who may not even be born yet, so we must be forward-thinking," said Rachel Simpson, a CBDC member.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said the district received over 300 survey responses from teachers and parents about the bond.

TPS officials are looking for more feedback from the public. Comments can be submitted at TulsaSchools.org/Feedback.