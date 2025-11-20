Tulsa's diverse leaders honored

Two of Tulsa's Title V commissions focusing on diversity and equity celebrated outstanding members of their communities on Tuesday.

The Tulsa Asian Affairs Commission held its second annual "Luminary Awards," highlighting residents of Asian origin or heritage who have made a positive impact in the city.

The Asian Affairs Commission is only two years old, but Commission Chair Sarah Gilpin said their events are seeing more interest and rapid growth.

"It's just growing leaps and bounds," Gilpin said. "Last year we had it at city hall in the city council chambers and so this year we're having it at 101 Archer. We have over 100 people in attendance."

Honorees included Zam Sian Khai for business leadership and Sarah Park for excellence in education.

That same night, Tulsa's Indian Affairs Commission held its annual Dream Keepers Awards, highlighting residents of local tribal nations.

"Luckily, the city of Tulsa has established these commissions that-that allow us to highlight the diversity in Tulsa," said Indian Affairs Commission Chair Cheryl Cohenour.

Recipients of this year's Dream Keepers Awards included Sarah Hill, the first Native American woman to serve as a federal judge in Oklahoma. She received the commission's humanitarian award.