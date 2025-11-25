© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsans donate for Turkey Mountain surveillance cameras

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:03 AM CST
The "Hiking Buddies" program gets ready to head to the trail. The group gets together for guided hikes to make the trek through the trails feel safer
Ryan Howell
/
River Parks Authority
The "Hiking Buddies" program gets ready to head to the trail. The group gets together for guided hikes to make the trek through the trails feel safer.

Tulsans are addressing safety concerns at Turkey Mountain following reports of multiple crimes on the trail over the summer.

After Turkey Mountain Project Manager Ryan Howell put out a call for help, community members donated enough money to significantly expand the park’s security surveillance system.

Howell said the community’s response exceeded expectations.

“The outpouring of support for Turkey Mountain that we experienced was quite overwhelming.”

River Parks raised a total of $80,000 for new surveillance cameras, money that came largely from small, individual donations.

The new solar-powered cameras require little maintenance beyond occasional battery replacements.

Twelve cameras are already in place, and many are sending live video directly to the Tulsa Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Information Center.

The River Parks Authority plans to install 36 cameras across Turkey Mountain to improve safety for hikers, cyclists and families who frequent the area.
