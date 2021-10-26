-
A woman was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital Wednesday after apparently being shot while driving on I-244.Tulsa Police responded to the call…
-
Tulsa Police said on Tuesday the first 30 days of a new initiative aimed at taking on an uptick in violent crime led to dozens of arrests and the seizure…
-
A former Tulsa Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000…
-
Tulsa Police have arrested five people — three of them under 18 — in connection with the theft of several luxury cars from homes in south Tulsa, Jenks and…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after being accused of trying to steal a firetruck.Tulsa police say they were called to a fire…
-
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wants to put a permanent property tax for public safety on the ballot in August 2022.Bynum told city councilors Wednesday that’s…
-
The Tulsa Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of one of their own officers in connection with an alleged on-duty drunk driving incident in…
-
Some midtown Tulsa residents heard the sounds of a gun battle late Sunday night.Tulsa Police said officers found a large crowd at the 21st Street and Yale…
-
A man died in Tulsa police custody Wednesday evening after experiencing what TPD is describing as "respiratory distress."According to a news release,…
-
The Tulsa Police Department expects a review of its community policing efforts will be done in mid-fall.Nonprofit research firm CNA was chosen for the…