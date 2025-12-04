© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa aims to curb distracted driving with new phone restriction law

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
A man holds his phone up to his ear while at the wheel of a car.
Alexandre Boucher
/
Unsplash

Tulsa city councilors discussed the new measure Wednesday that would forbid any cell phone from being in a driver's hand while in a school or construction zone.

The ordinance is aimed at curbing distracted driving. It's essentially a clone of House Bill 2263 to bring the city in line with new state rules. The bill went into effect as law Nov. 1.

If a driver's phone is mounted on the dashboard or hooked up to a hands-free system in the car, the ordinance doesn't apply.

"You can be on a carplay moment, you can do a voice-activated moment to your handheld device, you just can't have it in your hand," said Councilor Lori Decter Wright at Wednesday's Urban and Economic Development Committee.

The new rule also defines a construction zone as any area with posted signage of construction, even if no workers are present.

According to federal data, distracted driving accounts for about 8% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.

Tulsa City Council is set to vote on the new ordinance Dec. 10.
Tags
Local & Regional AutomobilesCity of TulsaTulsa City CouncilPublic Safetly
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams