Tulsa Community College a step closer to offering first bachelor's degree

Tulsa Community College is a step closer to launching its first bachelor's degree program.

Oklahoma's largest two-year university received approval from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education on Thursday to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Child Development program, which is expected to start in fall of 2026.

"We've been thinking about this for a long time," said TCC Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Angela Sivadon.

"The passage of Senate Bill 701 changed the landscape here in Tulsa, and so once that landscape changed, we looked at what opportunities we could offer our students out of those changes."

SB701 allowed other Tulsa-area colleges to offer programs normally found at community colleges. Now, TCC aims to join a growing number of community colleges across the U.S. offering lower-cost bachelor's programs for their students.

"Offering a bachelor's degree at a community college is a economical option for them," Sivadon said.

Sivadon said the focus on early childhood development is intentional, as demand for childcare in Oklahoma is high, but experts say supply is critically short. According to Oklahoma Human Services, 34 of the state’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts.

"Oklahoma urgently needs more early childcare workers," Sivadon said.

TCC's first four-year program still requires final approval from the Higher Learning Commission before officially being offered.

According to Sivadon, that shouldn't be a significant hurdle.

"We feel very confident," she said. "We have a great status in our accreditation with HLC."

Faculty in the existing associate's degree program teach the bachelor's degree courses.