Tulsa Community College is spending roughly $4 million in federal virus relief funds to pay off more than 5,000 students’ outstanding balances.The…
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is requesting $866,000 in federal funding to help address a long-running nursing shortage in northeastern Oklahoma.The…
OSU-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College announced a new partnership Tuesday to help students earn their two- and four-year degrees in downtown…
Tulsa Community College’s early college program is growing by two districts.TCC has announced EDGE, which stands for “Earn a Degree, Graduate Early,” will…
Citing a lower than average rate of bachelor's degree attainment for students who transfer from two-year to four-year colleges and universities, leaders…
Tulsa Community College announced on Tuesday a new endowed scholarship funded through its $20 million campaign to help students finish their…
The U.S. Department of Education announced $14 billion in grants to colleges and universities across the country, including nearly $8 million for Tulsa…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Rubén Rengel, the 22-year-old Venezuelan violinist who won the 2018 Sphinx Competition, which is held annually for talented…
Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is now celebrating, with the arrival of its 2018-19 season of concerts, forty years of entertaining…
On this edition of ST, we learn about the remarkable ongoing work of one Father Patrick Desbois, a Catholic priest and Vatican consultant who's also the…