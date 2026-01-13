‘It’s hate coming from fear’: Muslim residents disappointed as Broken Arrow rejects plan for new mosque

The Broken Arrow City Council denied a zoning request Monday that would have paved the way for a new Islamic center along Olive Street south of the Creek Turnpike. Plans for the mosque had been in the works for years as the Islamic Society of Tulsa complained of overcrowding at its existing building in midtown.

The Broken Arrow Planning Commission recommended approval of the zoning variance in December, but public outcry from residents gained traction just before the city council’s hours-long Monday night meeting. Hundreds lined up to attend, which had to be relocated to Northeastern State University’s Broken Arrow campus to accommodate the influx of interest. Police presence was heavy, with officers overlooking the incoming crowd on roofs and a specialized SWAT vehicle parked nearby.

The decision ostensibly came down to concerns about existing infrastructure, including a possible surge in traffic, unresolved questions about sewage and adherence to Broken Arrow’s Comprehensive Plan passed in 2019.

“The traffic situation, clearly, is not going to get any better,” said Councilor Lisa Ford.

“We are not here to discuss freedom of religion,” said Councilor Justin Green. “We’re here to look at this case on the merits.”

Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Johnnie Parks cast the sole vote against denying the request.

Following the vote, members of the Islamic community expressed disappointment mixed with tepid hope about possible next steps.

“By no means we are discouraged,” said Masood Kasim, former chairman of the Islamic Society of Tulsa and a current member of Tulsa’s Asian Affairs Commission. “We’re optimistic that we’ve done out homework and that we will prevail.”

“We can always look for some other place or figure out whatever the next step is,” said Nadia Rafiuddin, a long-time Broken Arrow resident and member of the Muslim community.

The council heard a marathon of public comments from hundreds of Broken Arrow residents both in favor of and against the proposal.

Muslim community members spoke of their right to freely worship and their love for the city they inhabit.

“Five generations of my family have lived in Broken Arrow,” said Aliye Shimi, CEO of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry. “Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state and has one main mosque. Oklahoma City has six. Where do you want us to have our congregation?”

Other residents spoke about their fear of Islam itself and raised unfounded claims of links to terrorism.

“To say that all Muslims are terrorists is a lie, but to say that all terrorists are Muslims is the truth,” said Chris Walsh, president of AOM Ministries, a claim not supported by empirical data.

Some requested the vote be tabled until an investigation by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ran its course.

Drummond’s office raised concern about the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), of which Islamic Society of Tulsa is a member. IST said NAIT’s role is “custodial,” and that on-the-ground decision making is done by community members.

“The people who smile at me, my neighbors, they just came with so much hate,” said Rafiuddin.

“It’s just sad.”

