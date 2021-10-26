-
The City of Broken Arrow is now the official owner of a 90-acre field between Aspen and Olive avenues south of Florence Street.Mayor Debra Wimpee says…
Broken Arrow Public Schools violated the United States Constitution by allowing a local church to perform baptisms on student athletes and coaches…
Broken Arrow has revealed a new brand for the area of Elm Place and New Orleans Street.A new logo features a segmented square and "New Orleans Square" in…
Broken Arrow City Councilors Debra Wimpee and Christi Gillespie were elected mayor and vice mayor, respectively, at the council's Tuesday meeting, the…
Municipal and school board elections were held Tuesday across much of Oklahoma, with several Green Country contests decided.Incumbent Broken Arrow Mayor…
A proposed Innovation District the City of Broken Arrow has been kicking around since 2017 appears to have a location. "An agreement has been reached for…
A 60,000-square foot Reasor’s will anchor a $40 million mixed-use project in south Broken Arrow.The city council and Broken Arrow Economic Development…
At a meeting repeatedly disrupted by anti-mask hecklers, the Broken Arrow City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to adopt a non-binding resolution simply…
A study of Tulsa Transit services in Broken Arrow makes several recommendations to ramp up public transportation in the coming years for a growing…
The city of Broken Arrow is declining to condemn a video presentation given during public comment at their Tuesday council meeting which linked the…