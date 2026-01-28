© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsans mourn Minnesota shooting victims, rail against fascism

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:30 AM CST
A crowd listens to a speaker at a vigil held at Tulsa's LaFortune Park on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
A crowd listens to a speaker at a vigil held at Tulsa's LaFortune Park on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

More than 100 people turned out to a Tulsa vigil for two people killed in Minnesota.

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot to death by federal agents this month in the city of Minneapolis. The Trump administration has deployed 3,000 officers there who have embarked on a campaign of what they call immigration enforcement.

Jonathan Gibbs, who organized the vigil at LaFortune Park and who created a large sign memorializing the last words of Good and Pretti, characterized it differently. He called federal agents fascists, meaning they adhere to a political ideology characterized by extreme nationalism, usually headed by a dictatorial leader with a cult-like following.

Jonathan Gibbs
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Jonathan Gibbs speaks at a vigil held at Tulsa's LaFortune Park on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

“ICE is completely out of control. They’re executing Americans in the streets. They’re kidnapping children. They’re deporting people who have legal status. How they’re going about deportations is completely inhumane. It’s just a horrible situation,” said Gibbs.

Protestors sang songs and lit candles in freezing temperatures. Some gave short speeches encouraging the type of community action described in media reports about Minneapolis’ response.

Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
A woman places a candle at a vigil held at Tulsa's LaFortune Park on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Boosters of Trump immigration policies say problems created after a record number of migrants tried to cross the Southwest border under former President Joe Biden need to be aggressively resolved.

Several attendees were armed but the crowd remained peaceful.
