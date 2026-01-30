McCarty launches GOP primary challenge to Kunzweiler in Tulsa County DA race

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is facing a Republican primary challenge from Colleen McCarty, marking a contest between two figures who have frequently clashed in courtrooms.

McCarty announced Thursday that she is running for district attorney, setting up the primary contest with Kunzweiler.

The two have often been on opposing sides of cases involving the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act, legislation that allows domestic abuse survivors convicted of crimes against their abusers to seek resentencing. McCarty has been a prominent advocate for the law.

McCarty said her campaign will focus on criminal justice reform and accountability within the office.

“It is one of the most powerful positions in our society, and there is really no oversight,” McCarty said. “I think we need a conviction integrity unit. I think we need to have oversight over prosecutors. That’s something I’ve always stood by in my career advocating for policy change.”

McCarty also criticized Kunzweiler’s leadership, saying she does not believe he reflects Republican values.

“It is a lot of scandal culture over there. It is a toxic workplace,” McCarty said about the incumbent DA's office. “They’re not forthcoming with records. They’re not forthcoming with evidence. It’s not an open-file discovery process. There’s just a lot of problems that I’ve talked to county Republicans about that they have problems with.”

Kunzweiler responded in a written statement defending his record and Republican bona fides.

“I have a clear record of being a conservative Republican that executes law and order, equal justice under the law and individual accountability,” he said.

McCarty announced she is taking a leave of absence from her position as director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice to focus on the campaign.

Tulsa County GOP Chair Melissa Myers said she welcomes the contested primary.

“I always welcome competition,” Myers said at the press conference. “I welcome anybody that feels that they want to do their civic duty to run for office, and they are welcome to run.”

The Republican primary election for Tulsa County district attorney is scheduled for June 16.