Criminal Justice

-
Kristin Henning, Blume Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, examines the foundations of racist policing in America
-
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that covers Oklahoma and five other states may see a new judge soon.Veronica Rossman has worked as a federal public…
-
The request by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to block two parole board members from Julius Jones’s commutation hearing has been denied by…
-
Groups across the political spectrum are urging state lawmakers to let them establish a system to automatically seal Oklahomans’ court and arrest records…
-
In a new motion filed Monday in the Western District Court of Oklahoma, prisoners who have tentative execution dates starting this fall are asking the…
-
Pardon And Parole Board Can't Act On Its Own To Reconsider Majority Of Cases That Ended In Tie VotesThe Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday learned what it can do in dozens of cases from December through March that ended in denials because of tie…
-
On today's ST, we are discussing a new book on race relations and American history that offers a bold, thorough, and eye-opening critique of our nation's…
-
Oklahoma's senior U.S. Senator, Jim Inhofe, visited the Tulsa Fallen Officers' Memorial at the Tulsa Police Academy Friday to recognize National Police…
-
The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma hosted a “Day of Hope” Friday at Tulsa’s Promenade Mall.The purpose was to pass safety and…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 65-year-old woman has died in the Oklahoma County jail, making her the sixth inmate to die at the lockup this year, a jail official…