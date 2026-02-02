Healthcare providers remind Oklahomans to stay safe of norovirus during peak season

As the winter season continues, doctors are warning the public to keep ahead of norovirus, also known as the "winter vomiting disease."

Norovirus is highly contagious and causes sudden bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. Each year, around 20 million Americans get sick with the virus. There is no medical treatment or cure.

Dr. Joseph Sassine, an infectious disease physician with the University of Oklahoma, said the best way to prevent sickness is proper hand hygiene and that regular hand sanitizers won't cut it.

"With norovirus, the alcohol-based hand gels do not kill it, so you really need to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," Sassine said.

Norovirus is spread by touch. In addition to hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, especially before food prep, is essential.

Peak season for norovirus is around the time of cold and flu season, roughly November to April each year.

Publicly-available data on the disease is scarce.

"Norovirus is not a reportable disease in Oklahoma or the U.S.," Sassine said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health only tracks outbreaks of the virus. Wastewater data on norovirus infections aren't tracked in Oklahoma like in other states.