Local groups are offering training on how to observe ICE, CBP

Activist groups who oppose President Donald Trump are gathering for training on how to connect with each other and defy the administration.

Last month, two U.S. citizens were killed by immigration agents in Minnesota. Alex Pretti and Renee Good were acting as self-styled observers in Minneapolis, meaning they were following and recording militarized officials conducting “immigration operations.” Detractors of that term say Border Patrol and other agencies have unleashed a campaign of chaos and political retribution on the state where Tim Walz, who opposed Trump in the country’s most recent presidential election, serves as governor.

Aside from the killing of citizens, arrested people seem to have disappeared from public records, frenzied raids have taken place in the middle of the night, and immigrants are being sent to unfamiliar countries, according to media reports. It’s all part of Trump’s initially popular nationwide crackdown meant to remedy the record number of Southwest border crossing attempts under President Joe Biden.

The community response in Minneapolis has been robust, with people like Good and Pretti taking to the streets in spite of danger. While supporters of Trump say observers are asking for trouble, some Oklahomans are wondering how they can be prepared should they find themselves in the presence of active federal agents.

In response, the local American Civil Liberties Union chapter and other nonprofits are offering training. ACLU’s attorney is leading a gathering called “Know Your Rights,” designed to educate people on what they are entitled to under the U.S. Constitution when interacting with the government.

Nicole Maldonado, organizing manager at the ACLU, said even though the Trump administration is not necessarily observing the Constitution, it’s still important to know what you’re guaranteed under the law.

“What to do if an ICE agent shows up to your home, to your business, your school, how to record, how to have safety while doing it,” Maldonado said.

Various groups have put out tips, emphasizing the need to record while also complying with agents. A guide from Chicago organizers explains how to set up a Signal chat and encrypt documents.

Other local training is aimed specifically at allies, or white Americans not at the greatest risk of deportation. Cynthia Garcia, who works with Dream Action Oklahoma, is teaching that class. She said the first step for white Americans looking to get involved is to build relationships, because Oklahoma does not have the same culture as Minneapolis, a very liberal city.

“I think Oklahoma has the muscle to do that, but we don’t have any policy, we don’t have elected officials finding solutions,” said Garcia. “So part of the contradiction of this allies training is that we, as a community, need to have a very deep level of reflection on how do we want to build trust in this state that overwhelmingly voted to put this administration in power?”

So far, the trainings have been popular. 500 people attended last weekend, Garcia said.

Both classes will be offered in Oklahoma City at the Mayflower Congregational Church Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Organizers say they have plans to branch out to Tulsa.

Nationally, groups like No Kings are also offering virtual observer training.

