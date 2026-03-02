Chloe Bennett-Steele reports on science and the environment for StateImpact Oklahoma. She holds a Master’s degree from the City University of New York, where she studied science journalism and reported on energy and the environment.

Originally from North Texas, Chloe lived in upstate New York for about two years, covering climate change and broader science stories for an environmental magazine.

Chloe has produced work for publications including The Dallas Morning News and KUT Radio’s daily news magazine, The Texas Standard in Austin.

Chloe loves the outdoors and finding new places to explore by foot or kayak.