Oklahoma lawmakers send voter ID state question to August ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — A proposal to enshrine Oklahoma’s voter identification law into the Oklahoma Constitution will appear on the Aug. 25 primary runoff election ballot.

The state House overwhelmingly approved Senate Joint Resolution 47 on Wednesday to put the issue before voters during a traditionally partisan, low turnout election.

State law already requires voters to present identification at their polling location, but SJR 47 would add this requirement to the Constitution and would allow the Legislature to enact laws to specify the requirements for proof of identity.

Currently, Oklahomans can present proof of identity using a photo ID, their county election board voter identification card or a signed affidavit with a provisional ballot.

The measure is authored by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.

The House approved the measure 80-13 and passed the special election provision 78-15.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com.

