Voting Issues

-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abby Broyles said Wednesday she plans to launch a not-for-profit organization aimed at…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 116,000 new voters have registered in Oklahoma since January, and Republicans continue to enjoy a growing advantage in…
-
Tulsa County early, in-person voting for the November election will take place at ONEOK Field.The Tulsa County Election Board said it’s a large, centrally…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s lawsuit challenging the state’s absentee voting rules.In his…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is extending a statewide emergency declaration.Stitt's announcement Friday ensures Oklahoma voters can cast…
-
On this edition of ST, we're talking about State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative that Oklahoma voters will cast ballots for or against on…
-
On this episode of ST, we revisit a discussion that first aired back in October. At that time, we spoke with Eric Foner, the DeWitt Clinton Professor…
-
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American voting rights advocates are cautioning against states moving to mail-in ballots without opportunities for tribal…
-
On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill reinstating…
-
Two days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized, House Republicans pushed through a bill to…