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Mayor kicks off more community conversations with City Hall wins

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM CDT
Mayor Monroe Nichols speaks to residents at a community conversation at Union High School on May 5, 2026.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Mayor Monroe Nichols speaks to residents at a community conversation at Union High School on May 5, 2026.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols kicked off another round of community conversation on Tuesday at Union High School in front of a modest group of residents.

Nichols spoke about his administration's gains when it comes to homelessness, economic development and the Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

The mayor has hosted a total of 10 other community town halls during his administration, both informing the public about city services while hearing residents' worries.

He said feedback from those previous conversations helped craft this year's city budget proposal.

“I think this is actually a really cool way to talk about what’s in the city budget, if folks have that as top of mind," Nichols said.

The mayor’s office will host four more community conversations at the following dates and times:

  • Monday, May 11 - Hannah Hall, 1801 S. Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK, 74128
  • Tuesday, May 26 - The University of Tulsa, Allen Chapman Student Union, Great Hall, 3135 E. 5th Pl., Tulsa, OK, 74104
  • Tuesday, June 9 - 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N., Tulsa, OK, 74106
  • Tuesday, June 23 - Tulsa Dream Center West, 4122 W. 55th Pl, Tulsa, OK, 74107
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Local & Regional Tulsa MayorCity of Tulsa
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
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