Mayor kicks off more community conversations with City Hall wins

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols kicked off another round of community conversation on Tuesday at Union High School in front of a modest group of residents.

Nichols spoke about his administration's gains when it comes to homelessness, economic development and the Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

The mayor has hosted a total of 10 other community town halls during his administration, both informing the public about city services while hearing residents' worries.

He said feedback from those previous conversations helped craft this year's city budget proposal.

“I think this is actually a really cool way to talk about what’s in the city budget, if folks have that as top of mind," Nichols said.

The mayor’s office will host four more community conversations at the following dates and times:

