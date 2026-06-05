Why Oklahoma's minimum wage question might look strange to voters

As the June 16 primary elections approach, sample ballots for the state question to raise the minimum wage show discrepancies in the measure's description.

Voters will consider State Question 832 to raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma to $15 an hour by 2029. If passed, the state will be required to adjust the minimum wage based on the cost of living starting in 2030.

Organizers began collecting signatures in April 2024 and turned in nearly double the number required just three months later. Then, in September 2024, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt opted to delay its election for nearly two years — in June 2026.

As a result, ballot language shows the measure would amend the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act to increase the state minimum wage to at least $9 "beginning in 2025," increasing by $1.50 each year. Due to the delayed timing of the vote, this language is outdated.

If approved by voters, the first increase would be to $12 per hour to align with the measure's schedule starting in 2027.

Misha Mohr, state election board director of communications and public information, wrote in an email that the ballot title is provided by the Secretary of State and the language goes through strict proofing before being printed.

Though the language on the ballot seems outdated, the wage increase would still roll out as planned, though on a delayed schedule.

The election is set for June 16, and early voting will take place June 11-13. For more information on where to vote, visit the Oklahoma State Voter Portal.