SQ 832 rejected by voters

State Question 832 to raise the state’s minimum wage has failed. A little more than 55% of Oklahoma voters rejected the plan to gradually raise it by $1.50 per year, starting at $12 per hour in 2027 to $15 per hour by 2029. The increases would have continued based on the cost-of-living index starting in 2030.

The measure was placed on the 2026 primary election ballot by Gov. Kevin Stitt after supporters of SQ 832 obtained enough signatures in 2024; bypassing the 2024 general election ballot. Stitt is a vocal critic of the measure.

Those who opposed it said it would force businesses to pay more, which would cause them to pass on the cost to consumers.

Supporters said the increase is a necessary one, as the cost of living continues to rise and Oklahomans grapple with ever-increasing grocery, gas, housing, and energy prices.

The minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour. It has stayed at this rate since 2009.