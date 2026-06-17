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SQ 832 rejected by voters

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:21 PM CDT
The unofficial Oklahoma State Election Board results of State Question 832. The data shows 55.4% of voters rejected the measure. Screenshot taken 12:15 p.m. on June 17.
Oklahoma State Election Board
The unofficial Oklahoma State Election Board results of State Question 832. The data shows 55.4% of voters rejected the measure.
Screenshot taken 12:15 p.m. on June 17.

State Question 832 to raise the state’s minimum wage has failed. A little more than 55% of Oklahoma voters rejected the plan to gradually raise it by $1.50 per year, starting at $12 per hour in 2027 to $15 per hour by 2029. The increases would have continued based on the cost-of-living index starting in 2030.
The measure was placed on the 2026 primary election ballot by Gov. Kevin Stitt after supporters of SQ 832 obtained enough signatures in 2024; bypassing the 2024 general election ballot. Stitt is a vocal critic of the measure.
Those who opposed it said it would force businesses to pay more, which would cause them to pass on the cost to consumers.
Supporters said the increase is a necessary one, as the cost of living continues to rise and Oklahomans grapple with ever-increasing grocery, gas, housing, and energy prices.
The minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour. It has stayed at this rate since 2009.
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Local & Regional State Minimum Wage
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
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