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Angel Ford

Morning Edition Anchor/News Reporter

Angel Ford is the Morning News Radio Host at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers in varying counties of Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in multiple roles which include libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time.

Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.